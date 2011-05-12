Kirk Franklin “I Smile” Video Premiere!

Kirk Franklin, Gospel music’s biggest seller of all time, is ready to release the official music video for his hit “I Smile,” and you’ve come to the right place to see it! Here’s the world premiere of “I Smile” by Kirk Franklin, which is from his latest album “Hello Fear.”

“I Smile” is currently the No. 1 Gospel song in the country, and it’s been on the charts for more than 3 months. In February, Kirk Franklin released the well-received lyric video for the single, and we can’t wait to see what the official video will look like! Check it out below!

Tune in to BET at 6 pm on Monday, May 16th to see Kirk Franklin introduce “I Smile” on “106 & Park,” and remember to see if first right here at 8 am!

Read More Related Stories On Our Sister Station PraiseHouston.com:

Kirk Franklin:”We’ve Lost Our Moral Compass.”

Kirk Franklin “This Album Was The Best Experience Of My Life.” [Video]

Behind The Song: Kirk Franklin “I Smile” [Video]

Kirk Franklin- New CD- Hello Fear! Listen to clips of CD Now

BET bringing back Sunday Best; First Stop Is Dallas!