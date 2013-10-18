What In the Weekend With Nikki Woods: Take a Stand

Standup comedy is alive and well these days as Chris Tucker, Mo’Nique and Katt Williams are all mounting comeback shows on the comedy circuit. And the comeback king, Arsenio Hall, is back on TV again after 20 years. Oprah sits down to talk about second chances with him. Norfolk State and Hampton go to war for their annual “Battle of the Bay” this weekend and in case you missed it, the BET Hip-Hop Awards re-airs over the weekend. And the much talked about, critically acclaimed (before it even comes out) “12 Years a Slave” hits the big screen starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Brad Pitt, Alfre Woodward and Michael Fassbender. Here’s what else is going on this weekend.
HOT ON TV:
All Times Eastern
Friday, October 18
“Donnell Rawlings: From Ashy to Classy”
BET, 10 p.m.
One of the breakout stars from “The Chappelle Show” does his own standup
Saturday, October 19
David Tutera: Unveiled
Tami Roman and daughter Jazz star in an all new episode.
WE Tv 9/8c
BET Hip-Hop Awards
BET, 10 p.m.
Rick Ross, 2 Chainz and Meek Mill are scheduled to perform
Sunday, October 20
“Oprah’s Next Chapter”
Arsenio Hall
OWN, 9 p.m.
READ IT:
‘Parallel Pasts” by Julia Blues
Fatima and Cory struggle to come to terms with painful pasts – and each other
SEE IT:
“Escape Plan”
Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger and 50 Cent are part of a plot to break out of the world’s most secure jail
R
“12 Years a Slave”
Chiwetel Ejiofor, Brad Pitt, Alfre Woodward and Michael Fassbender star in the true story of Solomon Northrup, a free back man who was abducted into slavery
R
“Carrie”
Chloe Grace Morentz and Julianne Moore take on the Steven King horror classic
R
IN CONCERT/EVENTS:
Friday, October 18
PROVIDENCE, RI
Join Majic 102.3’s 11th Annual “Take A Love One To The Doctor Day” for FREE STROKE SCREENING tomorrow from 6am-10am at Providence Hospital, located in NE Washington, DC with Sheila Stewart, News Director for Tom Joyner Morning Show/Community and Public Affairs Director.
ARLINGTON, TX
Cowboys Stadium
Safety Kobe Boyce and The Shelton Chargers vs. Parish Panthers. ‘Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for kids and Shelton fans park free at Gate F. Come and support these two Dallas rivals.
WESTBURY, N.Y.
Gladys Knight and Mint Condition
NYCB Theater at Westbury
8 p.m.
What In the Weekend With Nikki Woods: Take a Stand was originally published on blackamericaweb.com