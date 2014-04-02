(HOUSTON) The stepmother of the starving 5-year old in Spring claims she is innocent of any wrongdoing in the case.

The boy’s stepmother, Tammie Bleimeyer, says she is not to blame for the boy’s condition. She told KHOU 11 that the boy and her husband, Bradley Bleimeyer, have been living in Alabama and was just here on a visit after she separated from him last summer.

See Also: Custody Hearing for Boy, 5, Who Weighs Only 29 Pounds [LISTEN]

Bleimeyer claims she doesn’t know why the boy is so skinny and she had not seen him without a shirt recently. The pregnant mother of six is charged with felony child endangerment along with her husband.

She filed for divorce on Tuesday and says she is not convinced Bradley is responsible for the boy’s condition, stating it could be a health condition.

Warning: Graphic Photos May Be Unsuitable for Sensitive Viewers

Stepmother of Starving Son, 5, Claims Innocence [LISTEN] was originally published on news92fm.com

Also On Majic 102.1: