Huggy Lowdown: Ready For A Vacation

| 07.22.19
Hearing about Guy’s trip to Cuba makes Huggy want to take a vacation too! He isn’t sure where  he’ll go but he knows he won’t be booking a round trip ticker to the Dominican Republic. Guy has been relaxing and chilling in Havana meanwhile Huggy has been burning up in “Trumpland.” It’s so hot that he says Guy will literally look like “a raisin in the sun.

