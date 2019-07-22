Guy got a gripe from a listener named Nick who says he likes his women thick. Thick to Nick means all the way thick….meaning booty included. He can’t stand to see a beautiful woman who’s thick everywhere except her butt. But, he doesn’t suggest butt implants or shots, he suggests good old fashion squats. Sybil wants to know why Nick is so comfortable sharing his opinion on women’s bodies.

Guy’s Gripe: Thick Women With No Booty was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

