Georgia state representative Erica Thomas verbally attacked by a man in a grocery store last week. Jacque Reid explained that the very pregnant representative and her young daughter were doing their grocery shopping when the man verbally attacked her.

According to reports he called her “ignorant and a lazy b**ch” because she had too many things in the check out lane; he then told her to go back where she came from. Not only did he do this once, he admitted to it and doesn’t believe that he did anything wrong. Thomas held a press conference and addressed the situation and the man showed up then too. Reid says he made it “his moment as well” and went on a tangent and began talking about suing her.

Some conservatives in the Georgia house have called for her resignation, but her supporters and fellow democrats are supporting her.

Inside Her Story: Georgia Representative Erica Thomas Was Berated At The Grocery Store was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

