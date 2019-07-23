Top Of The Morning: The Only Lawyer Tom Believes Will Get Into Heaven



Texas senator Royce West has announced that he’s running for United States Senator. Tom was by his side as he kicked off his campaign last night. Not only has West been his friend for over 40 years, he’s also Joyner’s lawyer. He also happens to be the Only lawyer Tom believes will get into heaven because he’s so honest.

