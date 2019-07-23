Comedian Michael Blackston is most likely one of those guys that you can’t help but laugh at. Recently the United States has been extremely hot and even flooding in some ares. Situations like these remind Blackston that “Americans complain about everything,” he says, “”it’s too hot it’s too this it’s too that.”

“Once you live in Africa you can deal with anything,” he explains. He lived in Ghana and now insists that nothing scares him. “If you are rich just try being poor for a day,” he suggests; that way you’ll be prepared for anything. Hearing him say these things might make you feel like he’s strict on his three kids but he says it’s quite the opposite, “I let them do whatever they want to do” he says. He knows it’s not the best decision sometimes but he’s that way because he didn’t grow up with a father.

He’s performing at Carolines on Broadway Thursday July 25-Saturday July 27.

Michael Blackston Says Americans Complain Too Much was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

