

He’s a free man! Soulja Boy was released from prison early on good behavior. Meanwhile Suge Knight and A$AP Rocky are still locked up. Suge probably is wodering why he didn’t come up with a song like “Crank Dat,”maybe they liked the song so much they let Soulja Boy out. Still no word on when A$AP will be released from the Swedish jail he’s in.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Huggy Lowdown: Nobody’s Favorite Rapper Was Released From Prison was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.1: