Huggy Lowdown Calls Out Kym Whitley

During the Black Moms Matter segment Kym admitted to wetting the bed and blaming it on her son Joshua, and Huggy just can’t let it go! He can’t believe she’d blame her son for something she knows full well she did. Especially with him being a black man who will be blamed for things he didn’t do for the rest of his life. He hopes Joshua grows up and makes a documemntry about this called “When They Pee Us.”

