Moms, what’s one thing you and you child agreed to keep between the two of you? Sherri Shepherd and her son Jeffrey have some secrets but Kym and Joshua have some juicy secrets! He caught her shaving her lady mustache and beard and knows not to speak a word of it to anyone else! Then there’s the time that she wet the bed and blamed it on him. What are some of your secrets?

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Black Moms Matter: Keep This Between Us was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.1: