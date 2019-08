Guy is filling in this Friday for Damon and he has decided to make today a “Fallout Friday.” He’s falling out with Roland Martin because he wore a “gold gown” to the Alpha’s event. Guy found his outfit ridiculous because everyone else there was wearing suits. Roland looked like his ascot had taken over his whole body.

