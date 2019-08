This week we have two nominees that are part of our TJMS family. Guy Torry was nominated because he went in on a family member about their outfit. Next is Roland Martin for dressing weird enough to be made fun of by Guy. But, as crazy as Guy and Roland were, the Republicans are the Bamas of the week by a long shot.

Huggy Lowdown: Bama Of The Week

