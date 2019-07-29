So the big question is, will Power end after season 6 or not? Multiple reports have suggested that it would, however recently on Instagram Fif claimed that he would keep the show going.

Either way, there is one thing that we don’t have to speculate about. ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ is a spin-off series that carries the original story that just began pre-production, and the G-Unit boss has claimed to snag R and B diva Mary J. Blige as one of the lead roles.

So, are you ready for more Power?

Mary J. Blige to Star in ‘Power’ Spin-Off was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

