Sybil’s Big A Word: Excoriate

Today’s Big-A Word is, excoriate. Tom’s guess is that it’s similar to getting a facial, “you go to the spa and get excoriated,” he says. Guy believes it describes a woman who dated a man named Cory but then made him her ex. Shockingly they’re both on the right track. Excoriate is a verb meaning, “to denounce someone.” Sybil’s example is, after Trump’s twitter rant “people of Baltimore are excoriating him.”

