April Ryan Broke The Internet With #WeAreBaltimore

Over the weekend Trump went on a Twitter rant about Representative Elijah Cummings and the city of Baltimore April Ryan, American Urban Radio Networks’ White House Correspondent, told the Tom Joyner Morning Show crew that if there’s anything people should know about her it’s that she’s from “a Morgan State University graduate. and a Morgan State baby,” and she loves Baltimore!

Trump’s comments bothered her so much because as President, he could help Baltimore instead of mocking the city. She said believes he should could create a plan “instead of scoffing at Baltimore,” and asks, “why don’t you do something about it.”

She began using the hashtag, #WeAreBaltimore on Twitter and it was trending fro 17 hours. She took her “reporter hat off” for a moment to say, “I’ll be damned if I don’t stand with Elijah Cummings. I”ll be Damned if I don’t stand with the city I grew up in.”

