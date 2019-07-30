Huggy Lowdown: ‘Donald Is Going To Trump’

Today is the last Tuesday of July. Huggy says, “time flys when the president lies,” because it feels like just yesterday Trump hijacked the 4th of July. This month he’s lied just about every day, including when he said he was “down there” on 9/11. Huggy says if July proved anything it proved that no matter what, “Donald is going to Trump.” Huggy even called all of his exes to apologize because now he knows what it feels like to be lied to every day.