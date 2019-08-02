Anthony Hamilton Combines His Love Of Music & Southern Food In New Book [VIDEO]

Anthony Hamilton is a producer, singer, and songwriter. He has given us hits like “Charlene,” “Best of Me,” “Can’t Let Go,” and many others. Now, Hamilton is adding author to his list of names with his new book, Cornbread Fish ‘N Collard Greens: Inside The Music. In it, he describes the passion, inspiration, and methodology behind his large catalog of music with his new book along with some of his favorite southern recipes.
He gave the book its title because, the cornbread gave him his stability, the fish gave him his serenity, but the collard greens gave him his soul, all making him into the musical legend he is today.
At the National Urban League Conference, Hamilton talked with Colby Tyner about the book, new music he has coming, and his journey through the entertainment industry.
