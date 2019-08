Today’s Seriously Ignorant News comes all the way from Australia, because Damon says “crime and stupid people are everywhere.” The 34-year-old accused car thief headed to court charged with theft of a vehicle and a suspended license. But, the car he drove to court in was also reported stolen. Both he and his female companion were arrested.

