Top Of The Morning: Everyone Wants To Be Kym’s Friend

Kym and Sherri were part of a lady’s night out comedy show over the weekend and one fan really thought she was their friend. She stood up in the middle of the show and talked back to Kym! But, Sybil explained that’s what happens when you’re on morning radio and everyone thinks their your bff. Fans get to hear you in the morning and hear all of your stories so they build a bond with you.

