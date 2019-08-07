Donald Trump is reportedly headed to El Paso and Dayton this week in the aftermath of two horrific shootings over the weekend. Reverend Al Sharpton says one would think the president would be focusing on consoling victims families and working with first responders. But, of course he’s up at midnight talking about Beto O’Rourke on Twitter and comparing the size of crowds at their rallies.

Reverend Al says, “the man is too small minded to be president when we’re facing a big problem.” The shooter in El Paso made it clear that Trump inspired his shooting by quoting him and using his rhetoric in his manifesto. He needs to read those words and take a good hard look at himself. But Sharpton says this is more proof that “there’s not boundaries to how low this man can go and how insensitive he is.”

Reverend Al Sharpton: Instead Of Being Compassionate, Trump Is Tweeting was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

