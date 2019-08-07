Top Of The Morning: Anger And Access To Guns Is A Deadly Mix

America is full of gun violence; both mass killings and not. The crew discusses what could be the cause of all of this violence and they come to the realization that people are either angry or crazy and have access to guns. That combination is often deadly and something has to change. Since we can’t prevent people from being angry or crazy we have to restrict access to guns.

