Support Kountry Wayne, Tom Says ‘He Needs It’

Can you imagine having 9 kids to send back to school? Well, comedian Kountry Wayne doesn’t have to imagine, it’s his reality. He has 9 children and he says “four and a half baby mamas,” one of them is a half because he says he, “can’t claim her all the way.”

With so many kids he can’t even keep track of how much money he spends, so he tells the TJMS crew that he just closes his eyes, “and writes the check.” On top of that, child support controls his money “they book my shows and everything,” he laughs.

You’re probably wondering how he ended up with so many children, he says it’s because he didn’t have cable in his hometown and had nothing else to do.

If you need a good laugh, check him out this weekend at the Arlington Improv.

