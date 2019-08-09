Top Of The Morning: The Time The Crew Went To Africa

Years ago, probably in 1997 or 1998, the Tom Joyner Morning Show crew took a trip to South Africa. Literally everyone went, and they were riding around South Africa and just telling jokes! It’s a trip Tom will never forget, especially because George Wallace decided to drop his pants. Sybil says when he did it everyone was annoyed because the weather was bad and they were having trouble getting to their destination. George got bored, and off went his pants. Everyone was in complete shock.

