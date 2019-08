Today is National Middle Child day, but Huggy says his sister calls it, “you’re still mama’s favorite Monday.” But, nobody wants to talk about that. Huggy says what the people really want to know is, “who put Joe Budden name down as number 3 on the greatest rappers of all time list?” It had to have been Joe!

