The biggest movie of all-time is coming home and we’re hooking you up! Enter our Avengers: Endgame contest and you will have a chance at not only a digital download of Avengers: Endgame but three winners will receive a $1,000 gift card from Best Buy!

What do you have to do? Simple, text AVENGER to 71007 and you’re entered. Good luck!

See contest rules on the next page.

WIN: Avengers: Endgame + $1,000 Best Buy Gift Card was originally published on theboxhouston.com

1 2Next page »

Also On Majic 102.1: