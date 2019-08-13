Black Moms Matter: Bullet Proof Backpacks

The school year is here and that means moms will be doing a lot of back to school shopping! On the shopping list is of course a backpack. Now there’s a new option, bullet proof. Would you buy your child a bullet proof backpack? Kym wants to see more research done on the bags and to make sure her son would even have it near him in case of emergency.

