Today a lot of kids are headed back to school and we’re praying for a safe school year. With all of the stories of shootings and whatnot people are understandably worried. Some school districts have allowed teachers to carry guns and Tom, Sybil and Guy worry what all of this talk of guns does to a child’s psyche.

Top Of The Morning: Praying For A Safe School Year was originally published on blackamericaweb.com