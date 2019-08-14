CLOSE
Ciara Hints Towards Beauty Collection During BeautyCon LA

Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019 - Day 2

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Ciara is building an empire, and I’m here for it! On the heels of her new position as the Creative Director for the Nike/Jordan brands for Finish Line, the singer hinted towards working on a beauty line during this past weekend’s BeautyCon LA.

While seated on a panel she said, “The beauty space is inevitable for me,” she continued, “It’s been a lifelong dream of mine to do something in the beauty space, and there are lots of cool things that I’ve been cooking up and working on, and I can’t wait until the time is here to share it with the world.

Ciara wants to conquer both skincare and makeup, two very ambitious aspirations. We’ve been able to witness her flawless skin via her instagram page where she posts makeup-free selfies. That in itself is enough for me to purchase whatever she’s using. Her skin remains as youthful as ever! While there is no known name for the brand, many speculate it may be named after her recent album, “Beauty Marks.” She has also named her record label Beauty Marks Entertainment.

In recent years, she’s showed us that a woman can conquer it all. The mother of 2 released a series of hit songs, attended a Harvard Business course, became the creative director for a mega sports brand, and now she’s expanding into the world of beauty. That’s how you build an empire! I think a beauty line would be a good move for Ciara. It’s exciting to see her take her career to the next level, over and over again.

SEE ALSO: Ciara Is Named Creative Director For Nike And Jordan’s Fall Kids Collection

There are no real details to when the line will come to fruition. It is something that she has been working on behind the scenes. What do you think? Would you be here for a Ciara beauty/makeup line?

This story was originally posted on Madamenoire.

Ciara Hints Towards Beauty Collection During BeautyCon LA was originally published on getuperica.com

