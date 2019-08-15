There are few people talented enough to play two characters on the same show, and LaRita Shelby is one of the few. Shelby played both Nikki and Pookie on the Tom Joyner Morning Show Drama, It’s Your World. She says she was “never confused” while playing two characters and even remembers her favorite episode.

Since leaving the TJMS she has written 2 books. One is called “The Brand Beside The Brand” which is her professional story. In it she discusses why she wanted to be an actress and business woman. She explains that she didn’t want her lively hood to depend on if the director thought she was “flavor of the month.”

LaRita Shelby Was The Voice Behind ‘It’s Your World’s’ Nikki And Pookie was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

