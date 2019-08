Everyone has that one friend who thinks they’re your BFF but they’re not. Kym and Sherri have very specific things that make someone their BFF. One thing is that you have to have proven you’re a ride or die by going on a late night stalking trip with them. What makes someone your BFF?

