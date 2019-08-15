Huggy Lowdown: Barbershop Talk

The barbershop conversations have been really interesting lately, especially with all of the drama going on in the country. Huggy decided to start a political conversation to keep people from talking about how bad the Redskins are. “I can’t believe Hickenlooper dropped out before Marianne Williamson,” he said. But, the conversation shifted right back to the NFL, But this time is was about Jay-Z’s deal. Someone said they asked 50 Cent first but Roger Goodell owes him money.

