The sock market is in a “free fall,” even though “Obama left him the keys to a Lamborghini economy,” Chris says. People really believe Trump is a smart business man but Chris believes some of those people are starting to believe he’s really not all that smart. Hopefully people realize whats going on before the economy is completely destroyed.

Morning Minute: We Might Be Heading To Another Recession was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

