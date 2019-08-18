According to a survey conducted by Tommy John 45% of Americans admit to not wearing clean underwear every day! As a matter of fact, 1 in 2 Americans say that they have worn the same pair of underwear for two or more days!
I know what you’re thinking…. disgusting right? Well we aren’t done with the gross facts yet. 46% of American’s have owned the same pair of underwear for one year or more and 38% of American’s don’t even know how long they’ve owned their oldest pair of underwear.
Now, why is this gross? Clean underwear can contain up to 10,000 living bacteria with all types of microorganisms and fungal germs. This can lead to various infections and many days of misery.
How do you avoid clean nasty underwear? Throw them away every six months and buy fresh pairs! But don’t forget to wash them before you wear them.
These Stars Celebrate National Underwear Day All Year Long
Almost Half Of Americans Admit to Not Wearing Clean Underwear Everyday! was originally published on www.MyColumbusMagic.com