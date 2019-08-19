BET Sunday Best Recap: Joshua Copeland, Melvin Crispell III Advance To Finals, Fantasia Debuts New Single

Just as fast as it came back into our lives, BET‘s Sunday Best is set to wrap season nine next Sunday but not without crowning a winner. On Sunday’s episode, the inspirational singing competition crowned its two finalists for season nine: Joshua Copeland and Melvin Crispell III.

Both Copeland and Crispell performed twice on Sunday’s show, choosing a personal song for their first performance and an original song for their second performance. Crispell chose Hezekiah Walker‘s “Wonderful Is Your Name,” written by his late father Melvin Crispell, Jr and Copeland chose Tasha Cobbs Leonard‘s “I’m Getting Ready”.

For the second performance, RCA rounded up an all-star crew of talent to help each contestant with their original song. Both Makeba Riddick-Woods and Aaron Lindsey helped pen for Copeland “Anything Is Wonderful” and “Not The End Of Your Story” for Crispell. You can hear both singles now via RCA Inspiration.

Also on the show, Fantasia delivered a soul-stirring performance of her new song, “Looking For You.” The song follows “Enough” which she premiered at the BET Awards this past June and will appear on her upcoming album, Sketchbook.

The Sunday Best season finale airs on August 25th and will not only feature the crowning of the season nine winner but also performances from Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Vashawn Mitchell as well as the show’s judges, Kelly Price, Jonathan McReynolds, and Erica Campbell. Campbell is set to premiere her new single, “Praying & Believing” on stage.

The season 9 winner will receive a recording contract with RCA Inspiration, a cash prize of $50,000 and the title “Sunday Best.” You can vote for your favorite finalist at BET.com/VoteSundayBest.

