Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Weds Girlfriend Lauren Hashian In Hawaii [PHOTO]

Hollywood superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wed his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian in a low-key but lavish Hawaiian ceremony on Sunday.

The actor surprised everyone when he used Instagram to make the wedding announcement by posting two photos of the couple locked in a loving embrace.

“We do,” he began the caption. “August 18, 2019. Hawaii Pōmaikaʻi (blessed).”

Johnson, 47, and Hashian, 34, began dating around 2007 and they share two children, Jasmine, 3, and Tia, 1. Johnson has an 18-year-old daughter named Simone from his previous marriage to Dany Garcia. The two were married from 1997-2007.

In a July 2018 interview with ET, he summarized that their bond was strong and in no rush to walk down the aisle.

Dwayne @TheRock Johnson is MARRIED! He just posted these gorgeous photos from Hawaii taken yesterday on Instagram! Congrats! We'll have more on his secret wedding coming up on @GMA! 💖https://t.co/KdLAHBJ1r1 (📷: hhgarcia41) pic.twitter.com/9nHbkt5rCN — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 19, 2019

“I just refer to her as my wife all the time. So a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, did you get married?’” he said. “I’m like, ‘No. Easy. Don’t rush big daddy.’”

Johnson is riding high off his latest move release, Hobbs and Shaw, the newest installment from The Fast & The Furious franchise. This past weekend, the movie had the biggest opening day for any movie in the franchise in South Korea, according to Cinemablend. The movie made $2.4 million on its opening day.

Johnson thanked his fans overseas for their support in an Instagram post hours before he shocked the world with his wedding announcement.

“Thank you Korea for making @hobbsandshaw break another franchise record. Not too shabby for our second week of box office biz. The “Struts into Korea” had me chuckling. Funny visual,” he wrote.

