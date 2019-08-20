Tyla-Simone Crayton, the Missouri City teen and self-made CEO of Sienna Sauce just made big on her investment. The 15-year-old won $25,000 on Strahan & Sara on Friday for her booming sauce business.

Crayton won the grand prize of the “Side Hustle Showdown” on Friday as her expanding Sienna Sauce brand is looking to make more inroads in stores and more. “We are looking to get into more stores and more TV appearances,” Tyla said. “We also want to get in Walmart, H-E-B, more big box stores so we can be more global.”

The business started in Crayton’s mother’s Sienna Plantation home more than two years ago. Crafting her own original sauce, Tyla began selling home-made wings coated in the sauce. Now the company has its own headquarters and distributors, ships thousands of bottles across the country and can be found in numerous stores, including 45 Spec’s.

Not bad for the self-proclaimed “Sauce Boss.”

“It was amazing,” Tyla said. “It just made me have an ah-ha moment of how far that we have actually come as a business, as a company, just moving from our house and finally being in a corporate office and now being on a nationalized, televised show is just a lot and amazing.”

Missouri City Teen Wins $25K For ‘Sienna Sauce’ On Good Morning America was originally published on theboxhouston.com

