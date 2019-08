Donald Trump has canceled his planed trip to Denmark. Why? Because Denmark refuses to sell him Greenland. Yes, the country…because apparently he doesn’t realize you can’t just buy a country. Chris Paul says this “dumb Donald gets dumber and dumber!” We have to vote this guy out of office in 2020!

