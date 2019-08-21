Tyler Perry Casts ‘Billboard Buying’ Actress In His New Series

After seven years, actress Racquel Bailey has finally received what she’s been praying for: a role in a Tyler Perry production.

In 2012, Bailey used her last paycheck to purchase a billboard in Atlanta asking Tyler Perry to cast her in his next movie. The stunt did not garner Perry’s attention in the way that Bailey had wished; however, she never gave up hope. This past June, Bailey shelled out thousands of dollars for a similar billboard.

“I had to make a trip down to Atlanta to see this #LeapOfFaith in person,” the mother of two wrote on Instagram. “It’s one thing to see renderings of it on my computer or seeing other people posting it. But #WOW I can’t believe I really did this. THIS THING IS HUUUUUGEEE!!! #RacquelBailey #FaithJumper.”

At the time, time, Perry acknowledged that he’d seen the advertisement, but advised hopefuls to avoid stunts of this nature.

“This is not the way to get my attention if you’re looking for a role in one of my shows,” the director said in an Instagram post. “I love that you want to work with me, and I love that you invest in yourself. But when you do things like this it puts my team on high alert and makes me look at you sideways.”

Despite the public scolding, Perry extended an invitation to Bailey to audition, which she graciously accepted. According to TMZ, that audition has resulted in a role on Perry’s new series, “Sistas”.

Bailey will appear in the finale of season one and potentially, season two. Reportedly, she will be playing the role of a police officer and ex-lover of one of the series’ lead characters.

While it’s definitely not the leading role she’d hoped for, it’s reported that the actress has two big auditions coming up. It seems that her efforts have paid off after all.

