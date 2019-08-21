Russell Westbrook Launches New Tech Program For At-Risk Youth

We love to see celebs giving back and helping the community especially the youth! Russell Westbrook’s “Why, Not” foundation has started a new program for at-risk youth and we are so here for it!

via TMZ

NBA superstar Russell Westbrook believes DRONES are the way of the future — so he’s made it a mission to help at-risk youth learn to pilot ’em … TMZ Sports has learned.

Brodie’s Why Not? Foundation teamed up with Chad Brownstein and the LA Conservation Corps to help “at risk young adults” in Los Angeles learn digital skills that will help them get good paying jobs in the tech field.

