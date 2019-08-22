CLOSE
HOLD UP!: Jay-Z Is Not About To Become An NFL Team Owner According To League Sources

People were quick to condemn Jay-Z after rumors sparked about him becoming a NFL team owner following his Roc Nation NFL partnership but now it looks like once again folks jumped to conclusions way too fast because according to league sources that is totally false!

via CBS Sports

The [ownership rumor] report was connected to the deal Carter’s Roc Nation has to become the “live music entertainment strategist” for the NFL’s major events. There was already enough to unpack in that. How will Roc Nation impact social justice campaigns with the NFL? How will this affect artists unwilling to work with the NFL in the aftermath of Colin Kaepernick’s exit from the league? When and how will money be spent? How different will the Super Bowl halftime show look under Jay-Z’s leadership?

And unfortunately, the timing of the report, amid an already-charged atmosphere, has further complicated a murky situation which will take time to play out. Sources said it had people directly tied to the deal — within the Roc Nation team and within the NFL offices — scurrying to try to figure out who put the flawed info out there.

 

 

[caption id="attachment_816848" align="alignnone" width="962"] Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty[/caption] Jay-Z stopped bullsh*tting with Rap a long time ago. The Brooklyn mogul and Roc Nation have reportedly partnered up with the NFL—leading to a whole lot of questions and speculation. https://twitter.com/MarkMaske/status/1161320919861813248 According to Mark Maske of the Washington Post, the NFL is forming “an entertainment and social justice partnership” with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. The partnership will include Jay-Z being involved in selecting the performer for the Super Bowl (as a co-producer) and various other NFL events and content. Hova famously turned down performing at the Super Bowl himself in 2019, and rapped about it on “Apesh*t” from The Carters album, with his wife Beyonce, Everything Is Love. “I said no to the Super Bowl: You need me, I don’t need you. Every night we in the end zone, tell the NFL we in stadiums too,” he spit on the Pharrell Williams-produced single. Apparently, the NFL surely decided to step to Jay-Z correctly for his services this time—likely in the form of a massive bag. The optics for the pro football league have been horrible, in certain circles, after Colin Kaepernick was effectively blackballed from the league after protesting racial injustice by kneeling during the National Anthem before games. Aligning with Jay-Z reversing such trends is a stretch in the woke times, but it is surely a start. However, that’s a lot of racist team owners to contend with. Nevertheless, Jigga is in. “The N.F.L. has a great big platform, and it has to be all-inclusive,” Jay-Z told the New York Times. “They were willing to do some things, to make some changes, that we can do some good.” Roc Nation and the NFL will reportedly make a formal announcement tomorrow (Wednesday, August 14). But will Kaepernick ever get a proper chance to play in the NFL again? Twitter is already chiming in about this move. Peep some of the more potent banter below.

