Everyone has been going back about who has the best chicken sandwich, Popeyes or Chick-Fil-A. Well, Chris Paul tried the both and believes that he has settled the debate. He has decided that Popeyes is the clear winner. And of course he wrote a song about it! Someone send it to Popeyes, they may use it in their next commercial!

Morning Minute: Popeyes Vs. Chick-Fil-A was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

