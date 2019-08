News broke that the Queen of Soul left behind close to $1 million in un-cashed checks. Tom for one was not surprised to hear this news. Sybil felt like someone should have made sure that she cashed her checks but Tom brought up a good point, who’s going to tell the Queen what to do?

Top Of The Morning: The Queen Left Behind Checks was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.1: