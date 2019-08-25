In news that sent shockwaves through the National Football League on Saturday night, Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck is set to announce his retirement on Sunday.
Luck, the former No. 1 overall pick of the Colts has been oft-injured throughout his career and had been sidelined throughout this year’s preseason due to a bone injury in his leg. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Luck is “mentally worn down”.
Luck, a Houston area native played six years in the league, amassing 23,000 passing yards and 171 touchdowns. The 29-year-old’s retirement comes as a shock as the regular season is set to begin in two weeks.
Houston Native Andrew Luck To Retire From NFL was originally published on theboxhouston.com
