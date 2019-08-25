CLOSE
Houston Native Andrew Luck To Retire From NFL

Arizona Cardinals v Indianapolis Colts

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty

In news that sent shockwaves through the National Football League on Saturday night, Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck is set to announce his retirement on Sunday.

Luck, the former No. 1 overall pick of the Colts has been oft-injured throughout his career and had been sidelined throughout this year’s preseason due to a bone injury in his leg. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Luck is “mentally worn down”.

Luck, a Houston area native played six years in the league, amassing 23,000 passing yards and 171 touchdowns. The 29-year-old’s retirement comes as a shock as the regular season is set to begin in two weeks.

