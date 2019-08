This week’s word is osculator. Tom’s first thought is that it has something to do with something his son Oscar Joyner did. Guy thinks it’s an escalator for ostriches. Both of them were wrong. An osculator is a noun meaning “one who kisses.” Guy believes he’s a good osculator but doesn’t have any references.

Sybil’s Big-A Word: Osculator was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

