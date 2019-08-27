Win A Trip To Miami At The Allstate Family Reunion

We’re just days away from the Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion! The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau is a new partner to the Family Reunion, but not new to the Tom Joyner Family, they were sponsors of the 2016 and 2019 Fantastic Voyage. Connie Kinnard of GMCVB says she’s so excited for the Family Reunion.

During Family Reunion GMCVB will be giving away a trip to the Miami Carnival on Sunday, October 13. Because Miami has deep roots in Caribbean culture, she says, “we have one of the biggest carnivals ever.” Miami is such a diverse place and they love to showcase their “multicultural jewels,” she says.

