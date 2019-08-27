Kentucky Fried Chicken has announced the release of a plant-based fried chicken recipe coming to stores! KFC’s “Beyond Fried Chicken” will be available to customers at a store in Smyrna, Georgia, near Atlanta’s SunTrust Park this week.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Beyond Meat has been a big craze spreading the nation so much so even Burger King added their Impossible Burger to their menu countrywide. But KFC is the first fast-food restaurant to offer a Beyond Meat friend chicken to their menu.
KFC will offer it’s Smyrna location customers their Beyond Fried Chicken in nuggets or boneless wings. Prices range from $1.99-$8.49 depending on the quantity ordered. No word on when KFC’s “Beyond Fried Chicken” will be available in additional stores.
Famous Vegans & Vegetarians
Famous Vegans & Vegetarians
1. Vanessa Williams – VeganSource: 1 of 4
2. Angela Bassett – VegetarianSource: 2 of 4
3. Erykah Badu – VeganSource: 3 of 4
4. Tia Mowry – VeganSource: 4 of 4
The Latest:
- Popeyes Reveals They’re Sold Out Of Their New Chicken Sandwich (For Now)
- Release Date Revealed for William McDowell’s “The Cry” Live Album
- Bobby Brown Denies Sister’s Claim That He Was Hit By A Car
- Faith-Based Movie ‘Overcomer’ Rakes In $8.2 Million During Opening Weekend
- Kentucky Fried Chicken Coming Out with Plant Based Chicken
- Michigan Woman Running For City Council Wants “A White Community as Much as Possible.”
- Barbie Debuts Rosa Parks Doll To Honor Inspiring Women
- Black Moms Matter: Heartbreak
- Win A Trip To Miami At The Allstate Family Reunion
- Inside Her Story: Overcoming Infertility
Kentucky Fried Chicken Coming Out with Plant Based Chicken was originally published on www.MyColumbusMagic.com