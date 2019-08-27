A new live album is on the way from Grammy and Dove Award winner Pastor William McDowell!

“The Cry” is available for pre-order and is set for release on September 20th. The album was recorded at Redemption to the Nations Churchin Chattanooga, TN. Artists Nathaniel Bassey, Travis Greene, Yolanda Adams and more have all lended their vocals to the upcoming album.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

“God literally walked into the room in our church in a tangible way,” said McDowell in a press release. “To me, this is not only our best-ever captured recording, but it’s also by far the most special and deeply personal. It’s the answer to a twenty-year cry.”

Press play on the lead single “I Don’t Wanna Leave” below.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Release Date Revealed for William McDowell’s “The Cry” Live Album was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Also On Majic 102.1: