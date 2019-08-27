J.J. Watt To Give Away A Truck, $100,000 And A Chance To Meet Him

J.J. Watt‘s generosity is at it again.

The Houston Texans star is giving fans a chance to win $100,000 and a brand-new Ford Raptor, all while helping out children. The winner gets the following:

Meet J.J. Watt In Houston

Score $100,000 to put toward a house down payment or help pay off your mortgage.

Win a brand-new Ford F-150 Raptor

If the winner isn’t from the Houston area, they will be flown to Houston and put up in a four-star hotel with a friend. All the flights, hotel, taxes on the truck and shipping costs will be covered. Pretty cool, right? Here’s how you can win.

You can donate anywhere from $10 (giving you 100 chances to win) to $5,000 (which gives you 50,000 chances to win). Now, you don’t have to donate to enter but it does help your chances of winning.

Do you like money?

Could you use a new truck?

Do you like supporting charities that help kids?

Would you like to meet me? 3 outta 4 ain’t bad. Go to https://t.co/ATA3Hc6Hqp right now to see how you can win $100,000 and a brand new Ford Raptor, all while helping kids too!! pic.twitter.com/ZRVdU2MYn2 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 27, 2019

All donations go towards the Justin J. Watt Foundation, Watt’s charity foundation established to help provide after-school opportunities for middle-school aged children to get them involved in athletics.

