Serena Williams’ Limited Edition US Open T-Shirts Sell Out In A Day

We all love Serena Williams for her athleticism, breaking barriers in sports for women and most of all her strength and resilience through it all! While the beauty has proven that she is a force on the court, she has also been dominating off the court. From investing into Mayvenn Hair, developing a cosmetics line and even creating her very own clothing line, everything she touches turns to gold.
The star is living up to the hype with the release of her limited-edition US Open merchandise. In true Serena fashion, our fave played exceptionally well on the court, defeating Maria Sharapova, but she also took a major win in the fashion department!
The tennis phenom released two trendy t-shirt styles to celebrate her US Open debut. One of the styles pay homage to the New York City Subway line featuring letters and numbers including S, W, 2 and 3 that stand for train lines. We have to admit, this is such a chic way to get ready for her matches during the tournament- and fans definitely agree!
The $45.00 subway-inspired t-shirt has already sold out in a matter of 24 hours. That’s quite the accomplishment for the star! We can’t say that we’re surprised though. The mogul posted a photo to promote her new styles rocking trendy snakeskin shorts, the sold-out t-shirt and a Balenciaga black graffiti purse. Captioning the photo, “Ready in NY for the US Open. I’m on tonight. Don’t forget to pick up your limited edition @serena NYC tee. Let’s go,” fans like ourselves couldn’t wait to add this style to our closets.
While there is no word on if the star will be re-releasing this style in a tee or tank top, fans and fashion lovers can also grab the Liberty style. Available in various sizes, the stylish white tank top features one of NYC’s popular monuments, Lady Liberty in tan detailing. Priced at $42, this basic tank can easily serve a look from day-to-night.
This is such a major money move for the star and we look forward to seeing what she has up her sleeve next!
Will you be adding Serena merchandise to your closet? Let us know in the comments down below!
DON’T MISS:
Serena Williams May Have Lost Wimbledon, But She’s Still The People’s Champ
Slay! Serena Williams Debuts Empowering Tennis Fashion At French Open
Serena Williams Is A Perfectly Sculpted Golden Goddess On The Cover of Harper’s Bazaar
46 Photos Of Black Celebrity Women Who Rocked The Hell Out Of Short Cuts
46 Photos Of Black Celebrity Women Who Rocked The Hell Out Of Short Cuts
1. Halle BerrySource:Getty 1 of 50
2. 44th NAACP Image Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 2 of 50
3. Halle BerrySource:Getty 3 of 50
4. Toni BraxtonSource:Getty 4 of 50
5. Toni BraxtonSource:Getty 5 of 50
6. T-BozSource:Getty 6 of 50
7. T-BozSource:Getty 7 of 50
8. Jada Pinkett SmithSource:Getty 8 of 50
9. Jada Pinkett SmithSource:Getty 9 of 50
10. Nia LongSource:Getty 10 of 50
11. Nia LongSource:Getty 11 of 50
12. Angela BassettSource:Getty 12 of 50
13. Angela BassettSource:Getty 13 of 50
14. Angela BassettSource:Getty 14 of 50
15. Malinda WilliamsSource:Getty 15 of 50
16. Malinda WilliamsSource:Getty 16 of 50
17. Mary J. BligeSource:Getty 17 of 50
18. Mary J. BligeSource:Getty 18 of 50
19. RihannaSource:Getty 19 of 50
20. RihannaSource:Getty 20 of 50
21. Nicole MurphySource:Getty 21 of 50
22. Nicole MurphySource:Getty 22 of 50
23. Nicole MurphySource:Getty 23 of 50
24. Nicole Ari ParkerSource:Getty 24 of 50
25. Nicole Ari ParkerSource:Getty 25 of 50
26. Nicole Ari ParkerSource:Getty 26 of 50
27. Brandy NorwoodSource:Getty 27 of 50
28. Brandy NorwoodSource:Getty 28 of 50
29. Keke PalmerSource:Getty 29 of 50
30. Keke PalmerSource:Getty 30 of 50
31. Eva MarcilleSource:Getty 31 of 50
32. Eva MarcilleSource:Getty 32 of 50
33. Cardi BSource:Getty 33 of 50
34. Cardi BSource:Getty 34 of 50
35. Meagan GoodSource:Getty 35 of 50
36. Meagan GoodSource:Getty 36 of 50
37. Meagan GoodSource:Getty 37 of 50
38. Meagan GoodSource:Getty 38 of 50
39. Jennifer HudsonSource:Getty 39 of 50
40. Jennifer HudsonSource:Getty 40 of 50
41. Gabrielle UnionSource:Getty 41 of 50
42. Sanaa LathanSource:Getty 42 of 50
43. Regina KingSource:Getty 43 of 50
44. Regina KingSource:Getty 44 of 50
45. Wendy Raquel RobinsonSource:Getty 45 of 50
46. Wendy Raquel RobinsonSource:Getty 46 of 50
47. Gabrielle UnionSource:Getty 47 of 50
48. Keri HilsonSource:Getty 48 of 50
49. Keri HilsonSource:Getty 49 of 50
50. LoLa MonroeSource:Getty 50 of 50
Serena Williams’ Limited Edition US Open T-Shirts Sell Out In A Day was originally published on hellobeautiful.com